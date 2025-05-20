JumpCloud acquires access-management platform VaultOne

BizWest Staff

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, recently acquired privileged access management solutions platform VaultOne.

VaultOne’s technology helps clients “protect and monitor critical assets effectively by controlling and monitoring their access,” according to a JumpCloud news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are continuously evaluating our customers’ needs to extend JumpCloud into more areas where we can provide secure, frictionless access to resources, regardless of where the team or resources are located,” JumpCloud chief technology officer and co-founder Greg Keller said in a prepared statement. “The acquisition of VaultOne brings a deeply experienced team and established PAM technology into the JumpCloud family. This allows us to immediately offer a dedicated PAM solution with the granular control necessary to navigate today’s complex security landscape, while providing more critical access control capabilities our customers can consolidate and depend upon from JumpCloud’s platform.”

JumpCloud has made several acquisitions over the past year or so, including of Resmo Inc., an asset management and software-as-a-service (SaaS) IT security firm.

