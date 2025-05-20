FRCC to participate in Jobs for the Future program

FORT COLLINS — Front Range Community College is one of about a dozen community colleges around the country that will participate in a new PwC Foundation and Jobs for the Future workforce preparedness initiative.

The “$6 million, three-year initiative (is) designed to support 10 community colleges with direct funding and technical assistance aimed at expanding work-based learning and strengthening career-connected pathways for students,” according to a JFF news release.

Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs is the other Colorado institution participating in the initiative.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“This grant will provide vital funding and technical assistance to enhance educational and future career opportunities for their students,” the release said. “At the heart of this initiative is a shared commitment to connect students to paid work-based learning opportunities and quality jobs in high-growth industries.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn