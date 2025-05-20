Bandimere Speedway reported buyer of Hudson site

HUDSON — Bandimere Speedway, which closed its “Thunder Mountain” site near Morrison last Oct. 18 after 65 years, appears poised to move to a site near the northwest corner of Interstate 76 and Colorado Highway 52 near Hudson in unincorporated Weld County.

According to a deed recorded with the Weld County Clerk’s office, the $3 million sale of a 114.45-acre tract there closed Monday. The seller was Rocky’s Autos Inc., a Denver dealership that closed in 2022 after 40 years, and the recorded buyer was The New Horizons Foundation, a Christian nonprofit based in Colorado Springs.

However, Darlene Rothrock, whose LinkedIn page indicates she had been vice president for administration at Rocky’s since 1987 but who is listed as president on the special warranty deed, indicated in a Tuesday post on the “Community of Hudson Colorado” Facebook page that the Bandimere family was the purchaser and would be buying adjacent parcels there as well.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Rocky’s owner, Dave Rothrock, died in 2023.

The connection between Bandimere Speedway and The New Horizons Foundation is unclear. BizWest left messages seeking comment from the foundation and the speedway as well as Hudson town manager Bryce Lange. A telephone number listed for Rothrock is no longer in service.

John Bandimere Jr. confirmed to BizWest last October that the family was working to buy land in Hudson for a new track and events center. He told Colorado Community Media then that he was looking at purchasing a total of around 1,100 acres near Hudson. BizWest identified the Rocky’s Auto properties as the likely location. As of October, Rocky’s owned four contiguous parcels totaling 1,068 acres that are accessible from I-76 and are a mixture of irrigated agricultural, grazing and pastureland.

Bandimere Speedway’s quarter-mile track opened in 1958, but although the business grew, the space for it to operate and accommodate fans didn’t.

The Denver Post reported in 2023 that Bandimere envisioned the new facility would include a go-kart track, ample parking, and maybe a road course, garages and industrial buildings.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

on Facebook on LinkedIn