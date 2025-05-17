Nonprofits  May 17, 2025

Human Bean to raise funds for Sproutin’ Up

By

FORT COLLINS — The Human Bean Northern Colorado’s next Guest Barista Day will raise funds for Sproutin’ Up, a nonprofit that seeks to improve the lives of children, teens and families in underresourced neighborhoods in Fort Collins through farming and job-skill training.

Ten percent of sales at Human Bean’s 821 N. College Ave. location on Tuesday, May 20, will be donated to Sproutin’ Up. 

Representatives from Sproutin’ Up will be on site from 9 to 11:00 a.m. to talk with customers and increase awareness of their mission. Any cash donations made by customers will also be donated to the nonprofit. To learn more about Sproutin’ Up visit sproutinup.com/.

