Larimer County Office of Emergency Management awards $100K

FORT COLLINS — The Larimer County Office of Emergency Management recently awarded nearly $100,000 in grant funding “to support community-driven mitigation projects that reduce risk and improve resilience,” according to a county news release.

The 19 grant awards “help fund a variety of projects, including wildfire mitigation and hazardous fuels mitigation, community slash chipping and slash removal programs, and the acquisition of equipment, tools, and supplies for neighborhood tool libraries and community use,” the release said.

Additionally, “a separate group of communities has also been identified for assistance for their proposed projects through a partnership with the Northern Colorado Fireshed Collaborative,” according to Larimer County. “The $65,000 in awards from the Northern Colorado Fireshed Fund, will strengthen partnerships and support wildfire risk reduction and community resilience work.”

