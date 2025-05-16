Area startups, researchers win grant funding

DENVER — The Global Business Development division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has awarded grants to 35 startup companies and researchers, including more than a dozen in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

The proof-of-concept and early-stage capital and retention grants “help promote the growth and sustainability of advanced industries in Colorado by driving innovation, commercialization, and public-private partnerships that move this vital aspect of Colorado’s economy forward in communities across the state,” according to an OEDIT news release.

The local grant recipients include:

Colorado State University, Raymond Goodrich, $150,000 to develop a device for the treatment of blood products to prevent the transfusion of transmitted diseases.

Colorado State University, Daniel Olsen, $150,000 to develop a hydrogen and ammonia powered engine to enable the development of carbon-free operation of engines without major engine redesign.

Colorado State University, Donald Radford, $120,000 to develop automated placement and in-situ consolidation of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites to enable the manufacturing of complex structural composite products.

University of Colorado Boulder, Sanghamitra Neogi, $150,000 to develop an atomic-scale thermal modeling software tool for nanoscale semiconductor devices.

Apex Atomics, Boulder, $497,500 for scalable atomic sensors that use Rydberg atoms for precise measurements of magnetic fields, acceleration and other physical parameters.

GridVisibility Inc., Longmont, $250,000 for a broadband-integrated sensor platform that delivers continuous, high-resolution monitoring of the electric distribution grid.

Icarus Quantum Inc., Boulder, $250,000 for photonic interconnect technology that will enable scalable and efficient connectivity between quantum processors.

Kioga Inc., Erie, $250,000 for novel postbiotic ingredients that reduce chronic, low-grade inflammation of the brain and body.

Phaxtec Inc., Fort Collins, $250,000 for polyhydroxyalkanoate biopolymer barrier coatings for sustainable foodservice paper packaging.

PrecisionTerra Inc., Superior, $100,000 for a software-based navigation signal processor that improves positioning accuracy in areas where satellite signals are typically weak or disrupted.

Pricing Service Inc., Boulder, $250,000 for an artificial intelligence powered hotel pricing software that helps hotels optimize room rates.

Prohibix LLC, Boulder, $250,000 for a hyaluronic acid-based injectable product designed to treat osteoarthritis in horses and dogs.

SideBy Care Inc., Boulder, $250,000 for an artificial intelligence-powered virtual care service that addresses Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction.

TrelliSense Inc., Superior, $250,000 for continuous methane and greenhouse gas sensors that provide real-time quantification and leak detection.

