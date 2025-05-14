Biodesix stock plunges as life-sciences firm cuts sales projection
Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a life-sciences company that develops tools to detect lung disease, saw its stock price shed more than 35% of its value in early trading Thursday after the company cut millions from its 2025 fiscal-year revenue guidance.
