 May 14, 2025

Biodesix stock plunges as life-sciences firm cuts sales projection

Biodesix
Biodesix headquarters. Courtesy Koelbel and Co.
Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a life-sciences company that develops tools to detect lung disease, saw its stock price shed more than 35% of its value in early trading Thursday after the company cut millions from its 2025 fiscal-year revenue guidance.

