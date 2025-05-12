Ball raising millions for potential cap ex projects, ‘strategic alliances’

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) launched a public offering of euro-denominated senior notes Monday with the intent to raise about 750 million euros, or roughly $833.4 million.

The aluminum-can giant “intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing or repayment of debt, potential investments in strategic alliances and acquisitions, working capital, pension contributions or capital expenditures,” Ball wrote in a regulatory disclosure. “Prior to the application of such proceeds, Ball intends to repay outstanding borrowings under its U.S. dollar revolver, without a reduction in commitment, using a portion of the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand. The exact allocation of such proceeds and the timing thereof is at the discretion of Ball’s management.”

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and UniCredit Bank GmbH are the global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the offering of the notes, the filing said.

