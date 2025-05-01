Health Care & Insurance  May 1, 2025

Mental health prioritized post-COVID 

Larimer County Behavioral_Services
The exterior of the acute care facility at Larimer County’s Longview Campus. Courtesy Larimer County Behavioral Health Services
By

Mental and behavioral health has often taken a back seat to more traditional forms of health care, but, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, the prevalence of mental illness has continued to rise, making it more important than ever that people who need mental health services have access to them. 

According to a 2024 report by Mental Health America, Colorado ranks 46th out of 51 states and the District of Columbia in terms of mental-health needs and available mental health services. Nationally, 23% of adults experienced a mental illness in the past year, equivalent to nearly 60 million Americans, the report found,…

Related Posts

Paula Aven Gladych
Categories: Health Care & Insurance Aleah Horstman Behavioral Health for Northern Colorado Clinica Family Health & Wellness Daphne Huegerich Family Care Center HCA HealthONE Mental Health and Wellness Center Johnstown Heights Behavioral Health Kim Collins Kristina Hernandez Schostak Larimer County Behavioral Health Services Mental Health North Range Behavioral Health UCHealth Behavioral Health Clinic
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...