Mental health prioritized post-COVID 

Mental and behavioral health has often taken a back seat to more traditional forms of health care, but, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, the prevalence of mental illness has continued to rise, making it more important than ever that people who need mental health services have access to them.

According to a 2024 report by Mental Health America, Colorado ranks 46th out of 51 states and the District of Columbia in terms of mental-health needs and available mental health services. Nationally, 23% of adults experienced a mental illness in the past year, equivalent to nearly 60 million Americans, the report found,…