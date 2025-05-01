Loveland getting downtown facelift



A mockup depicts a post-and-panel exterior sign on Fourth Street in downtown Loveland. The sign informs the public that businesses along the street are open during construction. Source: City of Loveland

LOVELAND — With the coming of spring, Loveland is springing forward with new residential and commercial development, a new option for health care coming in May and a downtown that is being joined at the HIP.

Work gained full steam during April on the $24.5 million Heart Improvement Plan for downtown Loveland, locally known as the “HIP Streets” project, a plan talked about for…