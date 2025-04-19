Built NoCo plans construction field trip for high school students

FORT COLLINS — Built NoCo, in partnership with Hartford Homes, Alpine Lumber, NoCo HBA and Careers in Construction Colorado, will conduct a construction field trip on May 2 at the Bloom Community in Fort Collins.

The event offers local high school students participating in the HomeBuilders Institute curriculum a hands-on opportunity to explore the construction industry and learn directly from professionals on an active residential job site.

Students will take part in guided tours, ask questions and gain insight into how homes are built — from foundation to framing. The event is designed to introduce students to the wide range of careers available in construction and help them visualize potential pathways after graduation.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“Students gain more than a tour — they gain perspective,” Jen Bray, director of workforce development at Built NoCo, said in a prepared statement. “Seeing a jobsite in action helps them connect the dots between education, skills, and real careers that build our communities.”

The field trip will take place from 9:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. at 624 Whisperwind Lane in Fort Collins.

BUILT NoCo is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2021 to strengthen the construction workforce pipeline in Northern Colorado.

