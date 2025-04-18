Legal & Courts  April 18, 2025

Judge extends Future Legends occupancy permits through April 26

The Future Legends sign off of Diamond Valley Way is an entry into the complex. Sharon Dunn/BizWest.
Responding to a lawsuit filed last week by the managing partner of the troubled Future Legends sports complex, a U.S. District Court judge in Denver has ordered the Town of Windsor to extend the facility’s temporary occupancy permits through April 26

