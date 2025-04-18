Judge extends Future Legends occupancy permits through April 26
Responding to a lawsuit filed last week by the managing partner of the troubled Future Legends sports complex, a U.S. District Court judge in Denver has ordered the Town of Windsor to extend the facility’s temporary occupancy permits through April 26
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!