Arts & Entertainment  April 18, 2025

Film commish: Relationships built in Estes helped Boulder win Sundance

This rendering shows how the film center and museum will blend with the existing, historic Stanley Hotel. Courtesy Stanley Hotel.
By

While the Sundance Film Festival won’t debut in Boulder until 2027, the festival’s organizers got a taste of Colorado hospitality last year. The Sundance Institute hosted its 2024 Directors Lab program at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, which officials say helped tip the scales in favor of the Centennial State.

Related Posts

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.
Categories: Arts & Entertainment Boulder Estes Park Sunday Weekly Today's News Colorado Economic Development Commission Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade Stanley Film Center Stanley Hotel Sundance Film Festival
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...