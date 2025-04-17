Technology  April 17, 2025

Satellite imagery firm could create 300+ jobs in Broomfield

Broomfield welcome sign
An entry sign for the City and County of Broomfield. Christopher Wood/BizWest.
The Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved an offer of millions of dollars in tax incentives in hopes of enticing an unidentified satellite imagery company to build a Broomfield facility that could bring hundreds of new jobs to the city and county. 

