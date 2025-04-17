Fort Collins funeral home offers composting option

FORT COLLINS — A Fort Collins-based funeral home that already offered other environmentally sensitive options to traditional burial or cremation has added composting — technically “natural organic reduction” — of human remains.

Chris and Stephanie Goes, owners of Goes Funeral Care, have begun offering a process for composting a deceased person. The company is partnering with Auburn, Washington-based Earth Funeral to offer the service. Over a 45-day process, the body is transformed into nutrient-rich soil.

The couple’s commitment to environmental options started about 20 years ago when they first worked with the City of Fort Collins to facilitate green burial in Roselawn Cemetery. In 2023, the couple introduced gentle water cremation at its Fort Collins location, which reduces the carbon footprint by 70% compared with traditional flame cremation.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“We’re pleased to be the first provider in Colorado to partner with Earth Funeral, a fully licensed and regulated company that shares our values and high standards,” co-owner Stephanie Goes said in a prepared statement. “Since we opened our doors and began caring for families in 1996, we have carefully chosen our partners to provide quality service.”

Samantha Hinzmann, Goes Funeral Care’s water cremation specialist and certified crematory operator, has completed the Cremation Association of North America class for the Natural Organic Reduction Operations Certification, which will allow her to be licensed as a Natural Reductionist with the state.

“We’re thrilled to honor Earth Day and invite families to learn more about natural organic reduction, water cremation and green burial,” owner and second-generation funeral director Chris Goes said. “I have always strongly believed that I have an obligation to listen to the wishes of the families we serve, and this is something our community has asked for. I also believe that funeral homes and funeral directors should be trained, certified and licensed, which we have been since we first opened our doors almost 30 years ago. Our ethics are our trademark, and we welcome family members to participate, however they would like, in caring for their loved one.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn