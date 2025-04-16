Denver Water to continue Gross Reservoir expansion despite litigation
NEDERLAND — Denver Water will continue construction on its $531 million project to raise the dam at Gross Reservoir in Boulder County despite the threat of ongoing litigation that could derail the expansion.
According to The Denver Post, a federal appeals court ruled late Friday that Denver Water could continue construction until further notice while it considers the utility’s request to review a lower court’s order blocking the project that was issued April 3, forcing Denver Water to send hundreds of workers home from the construction site outside of Nederland.
