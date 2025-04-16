Economy & Economic Development  April 16, 2025

Council advances West Greeley Project

Just after the Greeley City Council’s votes late Tuesday to greenlight the arena, hotel and waterpark, Hollywood-style search lights were illuminated from the spot where the entertainment district’s plaza will be. Courtesy Water Valley Co.
By

Despite hearing more than two and a half hours of comments from members of the public, many of whom opposed the project, the Greeley City Council on Tuesday voted to advance plans for a massive $1.1 billion arena, hotel and water-park development for the city’s western gateway that includes a complex and risky financing plan.

