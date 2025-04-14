Legal & Courts  April 14, 2025

Katofsky sues Windsor to retain Future Legends permits

By

On the same day that he learned his Chapter 11 bankruptcy case on one of the Future Legends Sports Complex entities would be dismissed, managing partner Jeff Katofsky filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver alleging that the Town of Windsor discriminated against him by refusing to extend the complex’s temporary occupancy permits that allow the complex to remain open.

