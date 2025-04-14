Katofsky sues Windsor to retain Future Legends permits
On the same day that he learned his Chapter 11 bankruptcy case on one of the Future Legends Sports Complex entities would be dismissed, managing partner Jeff Katofsky filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver alleging that the Town of Windsor discriminated against him by refusing to extend the complex’s temporary occupancy permits that allow the complex to remain open.
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!