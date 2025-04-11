Loenbro acquires Nevada-based electrical services firm

WESTMINSTER — Industrial services provider Loenbro LLC recently acquired Stewart Electric, a Nevada-based electrical services provider that serves data-center clients.

The addition comes on the heels of a January acquisition by Loenbro of Arizona’s Industrial LLC.

“Stewart brings a driven management team and an excellent reputation,” Loenbro CEO Daniel Cowan said in a prepared statement. “Stewart’s relationships within the data center industry align well with our goal of becoming a leading local player in mission critical markets across the United States.”

Terms of the Stewart acquisition were not disclosed.

“The addition of Stewart reinforces Loenbro’s commitment to expanding its operations while maintaining its focus on safety, quality, and operational excellence,” Loenbro said in a news release. “By integrating Stewart’s expertise, Loenbro is even better positioned to deliver comprehensive lifecycle solutions that sustain and improve data center and other critical facilities across the United States.”

