Viega North America appoints Schwarzenbach as chief customer officer

BROOMFIELD — Viega North America, a Broomfield-based manufacturer of plumbing and HVAC equipment, has named Todd Schwarzenbach as its new chief customer officer.

Schwarzenbach will focus on “creating a unified strategy for Viega’s customer organization and ensuring alignment across teams while driving a seamless, customer-focused approach to growth,” the company said in a press release.

“Todd is a people-first leader who believes that success is built on strong relationships, both with customers and across internal functions,” Marki Huston, CEO of Viega LLC, said in a statement. “He values trust, collaboration and teamwork and was drawn to Viega not only for our products and market potential but for our culture and commitment to excellence.”

Schwarzenbach has more than 24 years of commercial leadership experience in industrial, defense, health care and safety organizations, focusing on distribution, contractor engagement and market influence. He spent seven years as a captain in the U.S. Air Force.

Todd Schwarzenbach

