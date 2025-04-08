Economy & Economic Development  April 8, 2025

Broomfield, Longmont mull incentives for childcare, restaurant supply businesses

Restaurant Depot map.
Restaurant Depot LLC, a kitchen and restaurant supply wholesaler looking to set up shop at 11280 Reed Way in Broomfield. Source: Broomfield City Council memo.


City councils in Longmont and Broomfield are scheduled Thursday to review incentive offers for a pair of businesses: TLC Learning Center, which is planning to build a new childcare and childhood center in Longmon,; and Restaurant Depot LLC, a kitchen and restaurant supply wholesaler looking to set up shop in Broomfield. 

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.
