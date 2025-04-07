Sunflower Bank names regional president for Colorado

DENVER — Sunflower Bank has named Jason Petz as its new regional president for Colorado.

Dallas-based Sunflower operates in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Texas and Washington. Its Colorado locations include Boulder and Broomfield.

“We’re excited to welcome Jason Petz as Regional President for Colorado,” Bo Scott, chief banking officer at Sunflower, said in a statement. “Jason brings great experience in growing successful teams and has deep roots in the Colorado market. With his leadership, we look forward to building on Sunflower Bank’s longstanding relationships and strong commercial and specialty banking expertise.”

Petz has more than 20 years of banking experience, including leadership roles in commercial and business banking, most recently as the U.S. head of business banking sales at BMO.

Petz is based in Sunflower Bank’s Denver Tech Center location in Greenwood Village.

“I am thrilled to join the Sunflower Bank team and am eager to expand our commercial banking presence in the Colorado market. With its rich history and established footprint, Sunflower Bank is well-positioned to seize new opportunities, drive growth and make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” Petz said in a statement.

Sunflower Bank operates 11 full-service branches in Colorado, with locations in Boulder, Broomfield, Cañon City, Denver, Golden, Greenwood Village, Longmont, Monte Vista and Pueblo.​​

