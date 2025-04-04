Finally Home launches virtual walk-a-thon to support foster, adoptive families

WINDSOR — Finally Home, a Windsor-based nonprofit that supports foster, adoptive, and kinship families, has launched Step Up for Families, a virtual walk-a-thon.

The 400,000 Step Challenge takes place from April 1 to May 6 and is designed to raise awareness for the 400,000 children in foster care across the United States. Funds raised support Finally Home, a charitable organization that equips foster, adoptive, and kinship families to build healthy homes where children and youth can heal.

Participants are encouraged to walk 400,000 steps, symbolizing each child in the foster care system.

Finally Home offers various sponsorship levels for businesses, community organizations, and individuals to support the challenge while gaining visibility through print materials, social media and event promotions.

