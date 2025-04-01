Facing foreclosure, Boulder condo project files for bankruptcy

BOULDER — A Boulder condo project has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection days before portions of the property were to be sold in foreclosure.

Canyon Creek Villas LLC, a Louisville-based single-asset real estate company that developed The Residences at Saddle Creek condo project in west Boulder, filed for bankruptcy March 28 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Denver. The filing listed assets and liabilities of $10 million to $50 million.

The Residences at Saddle Creek are located at 90 W. Arapahoe Ave., former location of the Saddle Creek Motel. The project’s website touts the project’s location at the mouth of Boulder Canyon, just steps from the Boulder Creek path to downtown.

“Saddle Creek is a refreshing re-imagination of life in the heart of Boulder, offering a limited collection of spacious, multi-level residences that feature gracious decks, expansive views, and fresh, contemporary design,” the website states. “Nestled into the hillside at the mouth of Boulder Canyon, mere steps from the Boulder Creek path to downtown, it is truly Boulder’s most exceptional new residential address. It is footsteps from the heart of Boulder, yet miles from the every day.”

Canyon Creek’s bankruptcy filing does not yet provide a more-specific breakdown of assets and liabilities, but a list of its 20 largest unsecured creditors reveals debts to contractors and consultants involved in the project’s construction.

Its largest unsecured debt is to Everest Mechanical of Longmont, owed $174,390 for labor, materials, services, machinery, tools and equipment.

At least two creditors — BFS Group LLC, doing business as BMC West LLC and Builders FirstSource, and B&M Concrete Inc., based in Longmont — filed suit against Canyon Creek Villas and other parties in in Boulder District Court in January, seeking payment for $46,648 and $69,590 respectively.

The bankruptcy filing forestalls a planned foreclosure sale of portions of the property.

Boulder developer and property owner Stephen Tebo’s company, Tebo Properties, filed a Notice of Election and Demand in late November, seeking to foreclose on several Saddle Creek units, citing an original principal amount of $3,058,560 on a June 2023 deed of trust.

The units were to be sold April 2, with a revised date of April 9. The bankruptcy action halts the foreclosure proceedings.

Tebo could not be reached for comment.

Curtis McDonald, president of Canyon Creek Villas and McDonald Development LLC, declined to comment.

“We’re putting together a coherent response,” McDonald said, regarding inquiries about the bankruptcy filing.

A contract falls through

McDonald Development at one time was under contract to purchase the adjacent September School property at 96 Arapahoe Ave., with the property slated to include additional homes that would complement the development next door.

McDonald Development had submitted an annexation amendment to the City of Boulder in April 2024. The properties at 90 Arapahoe Ave., known as Lot 1, and 96 Arapahoe Ave., known as Lot 2, former site of September School, were annexed to the city in July 2017.

Lot 1 was approved for 46 attached dwelling units, while the September School property would include five additional units.

McDonald had contracted to purchase the September School property, with the school announcing its closure in November 2024.

But that deal fell through, and the September School property is now under contract to a different party, said Todd Walsh, managing broker with Market Real Estate, which is marketing the property. The September School site is listed for $1.2 million.

“He (McDonald) is not the party that has it under contract currently,” Walsh said. “I would like to believe that the current group will close (on the property). They are an owner/occupant and not a developer.

“It’s somewhat common knowledge about his property because everyone looked at it and said, ‘What a great opportunity,’ and it is,” Walsh added. “But it’s been held up by that development not moving forward next door. But for an owner/occupant, it’s a little bit of a different opportunity. Where can you find a property like this for that price?”

