No fooling: Ziggi’s to open third Greeley location

GREELEY — On April Fool’s Day a year ago, Mead-based Ziggi’s Coffee pranked its customers and some media outlets with a whimsical news release touting fictitious pickle-flavored beverages. But what’s happening on April 1 this year in Greeley is very real — and has the growing company’s owners and franchise holders excited.

Doors will open at 5 a.m. Tuesday at a new 560-square-foot Ziggi’s location — Greeley’s third — at 2530 11th Ave., formerly the site of a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru and two blocks south of the University of Northern Colorado campus.

The location is the first in Greeley and seventh overall to be owned and operated by franchise holders Jill and Greg Bland, along with Jessica and Tim Thwaites. They also operate two Ziggi’s shops in Loveland, three in Colorado Springs and one in Monument.

“With the opening of our seventh Ziggi’s Coffee location, this time in the lively and rapidly growing city of Greeley, I feel incredibly grateful and excited,” Jill Bland said in a prepared statement. “With the addition of this new location, Ziggi’s Coffee now has three thriving spots in the area, creating a growing impact on the city of Greeley. Inspired by the success of our existing locations and the vibrant collegiate community, we are confident that this new location will quickly become a beloved staple in Greeley.”

The new Greeley location will host a week-long series of special promotions starting next Monday and unveil its menu of “dirty sodas,” a variety of beverages crafted with soda bases and enhanced with a mix of flavors, fruit purees, candy toppings and creamy finishes. It also will serve a variety of food items including breakfast sandwiches, burritos, paninis and baked goods such as bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

The new location is expected to bring approximately 15 new jobs to Greeley’s economy.

“We’re excited to expand in Colorado with the opening of our newest location in Greeley,” Brandon Knudsen, co-founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee, said in a news release. “This grand opening is particularly significant with the debut of Dirty Soda. This addition brings bold and playful flavors to our menu, making this launch a celebration of growth and innovation for Ziggi’s Coffee.”

Not that Knudsen is letting April Fool’s Day go unnoticed, however. The chain offers “pup cups,” which are free dollops of whipped cream served in a small cup as a treat for dogs. So Knudsen said Monday he’s working with his public-relations team on “Pup in a cup,” a holiday prank offering where customers supposedly could order a puppy in a large cup, which would be passed out to them through the window of a Ziggi’s drive-thru. He said he plans the holiday promotion as a benefit for Humane Society shelter-dog adoptions.

Founded in 2004 and franchised since 2016, Ziggi’s opened its first location in Longmont. The chain currently has more than 100 locations open across 22 states, and more than 200 locations in various stages of development, with 50 set to open within the next year.

on Facebook on LinkedIn