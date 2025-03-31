Future Legends reaches settlement with largest creditor

WINDSOR — Despite multiple delays in purported funding to settle all claims in a bankruptcy case involving one of the seven entities that owns the Future Legends sports complex, managing partner Jeff Katofsky is reporting that he has reached a settlement with the complex’s largest creditor.

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, which lent more than $45 million to Katofsky and the Future Legends entities to build the sports complex in east Windsor, announced the settlement prior to a hearing on Friday in which attorneys were set to argue whether the bankruptcy case should be dismissed.

The agreement, filed in the bankruptcy court, is predicated on U.S. Eagle being paid in full in 90 days. If the loans are not paid by then, U.S. Eagle will foreclose, the settlement states.

Katofsky reported in Friday’s hearing that he has finally secured $147 million of the $260 million loan he had been claiming to have since November that would pay all of the Future Legends creditors and finish the complex. In total, all of the claims and liens amount to more than $56 million owed for nonpayment of work performed on the 118-acre sports complex that was supposed to house professional sports teams and lure more than 1 million visitors per year with its youth sports tournaments and other events.

Today, the complex remains partially finished, with only the bubble dome property being used, as well as the collegiate stadium in the spring and summer, which is the home field for Katofsky’s semi-professional baseball team, the Northern Colorado Owlz. Planned dormitories and a larger stadium remain partially completed. Plans also called for hotels and restaurants to be placed in the complex, but those were never started.

Jaco General Contractor Inc., which says it is owed more than $7 million for unpaid construction work on the project, claimed earlier this month that Katofsky abused the bankruptcy courts with his Chapter 11 filing on the Future Legends 5 LLC, to which he purportedly sold the complex’s dome property to avoid a court-appointed receiver taking it over. U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union filed its own request to dismiss the bankruptcy in February, calling the case a “charade” that must end. The credit union said the reorganization plan filed in the case demonstrated that the “debtor had no cash, no income, and no actual financing lined up to fund its proposed plan.”

In an email sent prior to the hearing on Friday, Katofsky reported, “U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union and Future Legends, LLC have reached an agreement and settlement. You will start to see construction as soon as the Town of Windsor renews the building permits.”

The settlement also puts to rest U.S. Eagle’s previous request to dismiss the bankruptcy case of Future Legends 5 LLC. On Friday, Jaco attorney Sallie Armstrong argued that the bankruptcy case was filed in bad faith and was an abuse of the bankruptcy courts. Bankruptcy Judge Hilary Barnes said she would make a decision on that claim this Friday.

In testimony about the continued delays in funding, Katofsky told the bankruptcy judge that the $260 million loan he’d been stating would solve Future Legends’ financial troubles had been continually delayed because it was being funded by overseas investors of Florida-based Phoenix Capital Solutions. Some of the delays, he said, were caused when the origin of the money came into question.

“Phoenix is not a bank,” Katofsky told the judge in Friday’s hearing, explaining the many delays in funding. “So their financing is based upon various trades from their various investors or clients. … At this point, my understanding is they have $9 billion in assets under management. They take those assets on behalf of client investors and put those in various trade programs overseas, and those funds through various standby letters of credit, or bonds, then reap certain financial income that part of which would be theirs to loan out and part goes back to investor.

“They have had a series of setbacks with a specific bank in Europe where they have determined the money is … questionable … They have backed off of trades which has caused certain delays. No one is going to get involved with funds of questionable origin.

“One of the reasons we were able to make a deal, it’s literally on its way to me now, proceeds from one of their investors’ trade of a very substantial sum, close to 40 percent of the total loan amount that I will receive tomorrow and put into the bank on Monday,” Katofsky said.

He said he would have a check for the British pound equivalent of $147 million to deposit on Monday (March 31). But, he said, it would take another seven to 10 banking days for the money to be converted into U.S. dollars. He said the money is coming from “the sovereign state of Squamish.” This may refer to the Squamish Nation, a tribal government that manages 26 indigenous reserves near Vancouver, British Columbia.

The agreement with U.S. Eagle spells out that Katofsky will pay all allowed claims in full, plus principal, interest, late charges and legal fees within 90 days. If Katofsky can pay the claims in 45 days, the settlement reports that U.S. Eagle would waive the late fees and default interest. The agreement stipulates that Katofsky or Future Legends 5 LLC will keep up liability and hazard insurance policies, keep all utilities on the dome current, and bring all unpaid taxes current. The agreement also requires Future Legends to stop challenging the receiver’s work on the property. If Future Legends does not pay off U.S. Eagle’s claims within 90 days, the settlement states U.S. Eagle will foreclose on the loans on the 91st day.

Case cited:

Case No. 24-51031, Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, In re: Future Legends 5 LLC, in United States Bankruptcy Court, District of Nevada, filed Oct. 15, 2024.

