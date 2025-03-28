Garden Gate Cafe’s Longmont location won’t reopen

LONGMONT — After 15 months of being closed after a small fire, its owner has decided that the Garden Gate Cafe will not reopen its Longmont location at 1135 Francis St. Owner Steve Gaibler instead will concentrate on his nearly 25-year-old flagship location at 7960 Niwot Road in Niwot.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the cost of repairs to the business after the small December 2023 blaze and smoke damage, plus bringing the business up to 2024 codes and dealing with higher insurance costs made reopening too expensive.

The strip-mall restaurant had been Ragazzi’s Italian Grill for 13 years until Gaibler chose to close it in 2018 and reopen it as a second location of the breakfast-and-lunch Garden Gate Cafe.

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn