Twitter founder’s fin-tech Block lays off Colorado remote workers

Block Inc. (NYSE: XYZ), Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s financial-technology firm, is laying off remote workers in Colorado as part of a broader reduction in the company’s employee count.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed this week with the Colorado Department of Labor, Block, which owns digital wallet platform Cash App, point-of-sale payment platform Square and music streamer Tidal, wrote that it is “permanently laying off 21 employees across all of its functions, including but not limited to Engineering, Design, Product, Business, Sales, and Customer Operations functions on May 24, 2025.”

The now-laid off employees “work remotely throughout Colorado,” the WARN filing said. The WARN Act requires advance notice of layoffs for companies that meet certain criteria.

SPONSORED CONTENT

TechCrunch reported Tuesday that Block has laid off 931 people, about 8% of the company’s workforce, in this week’s rounds of job cuts. The company slashed roughly the same number of positions in January 2024.

Dorsey, in an email to Block staff that was published by TechCrunch, wrote that “we’ll be making some org changes, including eliminating roles,” for reasons related to “strategy,” “performance” and “hierarchy.”

Block did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to a request for comment from BizWest.

on Facebook on LinkedIn