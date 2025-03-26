‘Listening bar’ to open April 11 in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Wobble HiFi, the city’s first listening bar, will open April 11 in The Exchange, the open-air plaza northeast of College and Laporte avenues in Old Town Fort Collins.

Inspired by Japan’s iconic “kissas,” listening bars where recorded music isn’t just for background ambience, Wobble HiFi, 140 Jefferson St., is designed for music lovers and cocktail connoisseurs alike. According to a Brinkman news release, “the space will feature a state-of-the-art sound system and an expansive vinyl collection spanning dozens of genres, each record carefully curated and played one at a time to create an immersive listening experience. In addition to its signature vinyl programming, Wobble HiFi will host themed music nights and guest DJs, offering a dynamic lineup of sonic experiences.”

The 1,526-square-foot space had been home to FoCo Da Vinci Body Studio.

Brinkman Real Estate, a Fort Collins-based real estate investment company, owns the Exchange.

“We’re excited to welcome Wobble HiFi to our dynamic mix of local businesses at The Exchange,” Ryan Eisenbraun, vice president for Investments at Brinkman Real Estate, said in a prepared statement. “This unique space will contribute to Fort Collins’ vibrant music and craft beverage culture.”

Miles Storm and Preston Bishir are the co-founders of Wobble HiFi, and Danny Gentry, an employee and co-owner, will direct the bar’s cocktail program.

According to the Kickstarter page launched to raise money for the venture, Storm and Bishir said they have “have a combined 20 years of experience in hospitality.” According to his LinkedIn page, Bishir has worked as a taproom manager for Hello Brewing Co. and a front-of-house manager for Harbinger Coffee, both in Fort Collins.

“We decided to team up to bring something new and unique to Fort Collins, pulling from previous jobs across multiple industries to imbue a spirit of community, craft and employee empowerment in all we do,” the duo wrote on the Kickstarter page, which as of Feb. 4 had attracted 76 backers who pledged $16,100, exceeding the pair’s goal of $15,000.

“Why a listening bar? Because it provides us an opportunity to create a space we feel is missing,” they wrote. “A space for all types of people to call their own — ourselves included. In conjunction with a high-fidelity sound system and vinyl collection, Wobble will boast a thoughtfully curated and rotating list of beers, wines and cocktails to offer a menu unlike any other in town. Guided by a kind and educated bar staff, we aim to create an immersive, tactile experience, where you’ll find small delights behind every touchpoint.

“We believe that Made Things have spirit. We hope you’ll sense the love that’s been put into everything you interact with, from your next favorite drink to the handmade furniture, to our carefully crafted yet expansive record collection,” they wrote. “We strive to be a fluid bar — one that finds joy and excitement in the idea of constant change. Every time you walk through our door, we want you to experience something new, something fresh. Maybe it’s an ingredient in your cocktail, or a beer from a brewery you had no idea existed. Maybe it’s an artist whose music you vibe with. Or, maybe it’s a good story from the friend sitting across from you.”

The new entry at the plaza that holds a common-consumption permit comes after several other entities have left the space, including the Burger Lab last August and Blanchard Family Wines and Copper Muse Distillery in September. However, others recently renewed their leases and several announced expansion plans.

