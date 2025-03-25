My Salon Suite in Westminster seeks to add tattoo parlor use

WESTMINSTER — The owner of My Salon Suite, a Westminster facility that provides private suites for small health and beauty operators, hopes to add a tattoo parlor to its roster of businesses.

Westminster’s Planning Commission is scheduled to review an application for a special use permit from My Salon owner Tracy Ulmer during its meeting Tuesday evening. City officials must sign off on special use permits, or SUPs, before certain types of businesses — tattoo parlors are one example — can set up shop in Westminster.

Located at 7275 W. 88th Ave., My Salon Suite “leases suites to many aspects of the beauty industry, and a tattoo shop would fit in perfectly with other services that are provided at this location. Tattoo or body-piercing shop owners that are interested in opening and operating their business at this location would apply to lease a suite, and would go through the normal licensing procedures with the City after signing a lease for a salon suite,” Ulman wrote in her special-use permit application. “It would be up to the tattoo or body piercing suite tenant to comply with all applicable rules and regulations around owning and running a tattoo shop in the City of Westminster. I expect no adverse impacts to the existing neighborhood. This would be an excellent addition to the shopping center, as it would bring in foot traffic, visibility, and customers to neighboring businesses.”

Westminster staffers are recommending that the city’s planning commissioners support the SUP, approval of which, a memo said, “helps to promote and support a resilient economy that attracts and retains a diversity of businesses, workers, and industries, expands living wage jobs, and diversifies the City’s tax base by providing new economic opportunities, and by bringing new services to the community.”

Last summer, a similar SUP was approved for Victoria Ink LLC, a tattoo business that applied to open within the Sola Salon Studios space at 2731 W. 120th Ave.

