Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems shuffles leadership

FORT COLLINS — Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems Corp., which won the Earthshot Prize for its work converting industrial waste heat to electricity, will change its leadership.

After five years of leading ATS as CEO, Kelly Adams will transition to chairing the company’s board. His replacement as CEO will be Doug Hudson, who has experience in technology strategy, governance and organizational transformation.

“Winning the Earthshot Prize has been a transformative milestone for ATS, reinforcing the impact of our technology in reshaping the future of energy,” Adams said in a prepared statement. “This transition allows me to focus on the strategic vision of ATS while ensuring we have the right leadership in place to scale our clean-energy solutions worldwide. Doug’s leadership and strategic insights make him the ideal person to guide ATS into its next phase of growth.”

Hudson has more than 20 years of expertise in corporate strategy, cloud security and bringing new technology companies to market. Before joining ATS, Hudson built the security advisory services program at Coalfire, consulting international enterprises on cyber strategy, advised Fortune 100 companies during his tenure at Accenture and developed the Public Sector Group at Orca Security, launching Orca’s go-to-market in the federal space.

He earned an applied-science master’s degree in information security from Denver University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa. He holds multiple certifications across varied industries.

“Joining ATS at such a pivotal moment — on the heels of winning the Earthshot Prize — is both an honor and opportunity,” Hudson said. “I look forward to building on the company’s extraordinary success and helping shape the future of clean-energy innovation.”

