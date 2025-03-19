Denver NWSL soccer team plans 14,500-seat stadium

DENVER — A new soccer stadium is planned for Denver’s new National Women’s Soccer League club.

The club, which will begin play in 2026, plans to build a 14,500-seat stadium at Santa Fe Yards at Broadway and Interstate 25. The stadium would be completed in 2028.

“This will be the largest overall investment in a women’s professional sports team in history,” Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen said in a written statement. “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to leverage this massive private investment to revitalize and transform Santa Fe Yards into a new hub of thriving community activity, a place for outdoor recreation, restaurants, retail, and for building connections with our community.”

The 14-acre redevelopment will include the soccer stadium, a 3.5-acre recreational park and future mixed-use development.

“This project will reconnect neighborhoods, create new jobs, and boost the local economy during and after the construction process, unlocking year-round economic, social, and cultural benefits that extend far beyond the stadium’s walls. Most importantly, it will provide our club, our fans, our partners, and our community with a state-of-the-art stadium that will provide us a distinct home-field advantage and will serve as the most inclusive environment in all of Colorado.”

