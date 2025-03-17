Naturally Colorado to host April pitch contest

ARVADA — Natural and organic products industry trade group Naturally Colorado is hosting its Naturally Rising: The Conscious Business Pitch Competition on April 2 in Arvada.

“The event will highlight the next generation of purpose-driven businesses and provide opportunities for networking, mentorship, and collaboration,” Naturally Rising, an organization formed last year with the merger of Naturally Boulder and Denver-based Colorado Food Works, said in a news release. “Five standout entrepreneurs will compete for a prize package valued at nearly $60,000.”

The contestants and their companies are:

Anna Zesbaugh, Corpse Reviver: Functional beverages with electrolytes and minerals for optimal hydration and recovery.

Ben Jacobs, Tocabe: An American Indian-owned and operated restaurant specializing in Indigenous cuisine.

Jacob Trumbull, Roaring Fork Mill: A family-owned mill focused on heritage and ancient grains grown in Colorado.

Patrick Libonate, Denver Bone Broth: A culinary-inspired bone broth brand.

Sasha Digiulian, Send Bars: High-protein bars made with superfoods and functional mushrooms, designed for athletes.

This year’s finalists represent the future of conscious business and the natural products

SPONSORED CONTENT

industry in Colorado,” Naturally Colorado executive director Kristine Carey said in the release. “Each of these entrepreneurs is making a significant impact through their commitment to sustainability, innovation and purpose-driven leadership.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn