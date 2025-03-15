Nonprofits  March 15, 2025

Larimer Choral Society announces sponsorship opportunities

An iStock image showing a red heart held in two hands.
By

FORT COLLINS — Larimer Choral Society, a nonprofit that promotes choral music, has sponsorship opportunities for three upcoming events:

  • Singing Scramble, June 28: A day of competition, networking and philanthropy bringing together business leaders, community members and music enthusiasts.
  • Dickens Carolers Dinner, Dec. 13: An evening of fine dining and holiday cheer in support of its mission to bring high-quality choral performances to Northern Colorado.
  • Larimer Chorale and Silvertones Senior Choir Concerts: Sponsor or place an ad in the programs for either the Larimer Chorale’s four concerts or the Silvertones Senior Choir’s two concerts this coming 2025-26 season. 

View sponsorship opportunities here.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Larimer Choral Society, a nonprofit that promotes choral music, has sponsorship opportunities for three upcoming events:

Related Posts

Categories: Nonprofits Larimer Choral Society
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...