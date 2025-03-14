Enliven grew fourth-quarter R&D spending with trials underway

BOULDER — Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, increased its research and development spending in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 as several drug trials are underway

The company, which focuses on the discovery and development of next-generation small molecule kinase inhibitors, spent $20.7 million on R&D in the most recent period, compared with $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Enliven posted a $23.2 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase over the company’s net loss of $19.4 million in the same period in 2023.

Enliven began dosing patients in clinical trials for two of its drug candidates during the second quarter of 2024.

“We are very pleased with the ongoing progress we are making as a Company. We continue to hear significant enthusiasm and excitement from investigators on both of our programs,” Enliven CEO Sam Kintz said in a prepared statement.

