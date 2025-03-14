Colorado bankruptcy filings climb 20% in February

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings increased 20% in February, continuing a pattern of steady increases from recent years.

The state recorded 491 bankruptcy filings during the month, compared with 409 for the same period a year ago. Individual filings totaled 476, up from 399 in February 2024. Business filings totaled 15, up from 10 the prior year.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

February filings increased in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Boulder County recorded 19 bankruptcy filings in February, up 19% from 16 the prior year. Boulder County recorded 20 bankruptcy filings in January 2025. Year-to-date filings total 39, up 22% from 32 for the same period last year.

The City and County of Broomfield recorded 7 bankruptcy filings in February, up 40% from five the prior year. Broomfield recorded 13 bankruptcy filings in January 2025. Year-to-date filings total 20, up 82% from 11 for the same period last year.

Larimer County filings totaled 33 in February, up 57% from 21 the prior year. Larimer recorded 40 bankruptcy filings in January 2025. Year-to-date filings total 73, up 74% from 42 for the same period last year.

Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 44 in February, up 52% from 29 a year ago. Weld recorded 51 bankruptcy filings in January 2025. Year-to-date filings total 95, up 38% from 69 for the same period last year.

February filings included:

Collective Speakers LLC of Windsor, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Feb. 14, listing assets of $25,000 and liabilities of $1,956,440. Case No. 25-10783-KHT.

Longmont Bakehouse LLC of Longmont, which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Feb. 21, listing assets of $9,344 and liabilities of $71,210. Case No. 25-10900-KHT.

Power to Build Real Estate LLC of Gill, which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Feb. 12, listing assets of zero to $50,000 and liabilities of $1,000,001 to $10 million. Case No. 25-10737-TBM.

Smith Environmental and Engineering Inc. of Dacono, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Feb. 28, listing assets of $1,486,401 and liabilities of $2,975,603. Case No. 25-11042-MER.

