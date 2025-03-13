Westminster pet-care company: What’s this year’s most popular puppy name?

WESTMINSTER — Luna is this year’s most popular name for puppies, according to Camp Bow Wow, a Westminster pet-care company.

“Luna has been going strong for four years as the top dog name, and our data shows it’s still a number one choice for new pet parents,” Camp Bow Wow animal health expert Erin Askeland said in a prepared statement. “Choosing the perfect name is only the first step in starting pups off on the right paw in life, along with socialization, skill building and enrichment to ensure a healthy and joyful future.”

Daisy, Charlie, Milo, Cooper, Lucy, Penny, Bella, Teddy and Winnie rounded out Camp Bow Wow’s top 10 names for dogs aged 4 months to 1 year.

