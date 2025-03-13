University of Colorado, Boulder Chamber partner on grad hiring effort

BOULDER — The University of Colorado Boulder and the Boulder Chamber are partnering to launch Boulder Hires Buffs, a program to connect students and soon-to-be graduates directly with local employers.

“The pilot kicks off Thursday with Careers in Your Backyard, a job fair to facilitate in-person networking with 13 local employers that have entry-level positions that require college degrees,” CU and the chamber said in a news release.

For more information, visit the Boulder Hires Buffs website.

“Boulder is at the forefront of groundbreaking industries like AI and biotech, industries that are shaping our economic future,” Joe Hovancak, vice president of economic vitality at the Boulder Chamber, said in the release. “For these sectors and our broader business community to thrive, they need a strong pipeline of skilled talent. This program is designed to bridge that gap, directly connecting businesses and nonprofits with the next generation of graduates ready to drive innovation and growth.”

