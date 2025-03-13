Second creditor files request to dismiss Future Legends bankruptcy

WINDSOR — On the heels of a major creditor seeking to dismiss the bankruptcy case of one of Future Legends Sports Complex’s subsidiary companies, the project’s former general contractor has filed the same request in federal court.

In a motion filed Tuesday, Jaco General Contractor Inc., which says it is owed more than $7 million for unpaid construction work on the project, claimed that Future Legends managing partner Jeff Katofsky has abused the bankruptcy courts with his Chapter 11 filing for the Future Legends 5 LLC when allegedly sold the complex’s dome property to avoid a court-appointed receiver taking over the property.

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, which lent Katofsky more than $45 million to build the Windsor sports park, filed its own request to dismiss the bankruptcy in February, calling the case a ‘charade’ that must end. The credit union said the reorganization plan filed in the case demonstrated that the “debtor had no cash, no income, and no actual financing lined up to fund its proposed plan.”

Without the bankruptcy protection, creditors could foreclose on the property. Katofsky has said in an earlier interview that U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union wants to take the property from him and that they already have a buyer ready to take over.

“That’s really what this is about, they want the property,” Katofsky said in a recent interview. “It’s all about greed. They have buyers. … This is about the bank and the contractor trying to push me out and take it over.”

He did not respond to a request for comment on the latest Jaco filing.

The Jaco filing points to inconsistencies in Katofsky’s representations to the court, with claims that Future legends 5 LLC, one of seven LLC’s that own separation portion of the massive 118-acre, partially completed sports park, doesn’t in fact own the dome property, which is one of two operating portions of the complex. The other is the collegiate stadium used by the Northern Colorado Owlz minor-league baseball team, which was recently kicked out of the Pioneer League.

Katofsky last fall produced a bill of sale of the dome property from Future legends to the FL 5 LLC, for $1, which Katofsky at the time said would stop the court-appointed receiver from taking over the dome, a facility that continues to be used for youth sports throughout Windsor, as well as men’s and women’s minor-league soccer teams.

The rest of the complex, which is supposed to eventually feature hotels, a dormitory for visiting teams, a larger stadium, as well as a clubhouse with a restaurant within the dome property, remains incomplete, as several contractors and subcontractors have filed multiple liens and lawsuits for nonpayment over the last two years.

The project was supposed to be a national draw for youth sports for tournaments and tourism, bringing in 1 million visitors annually. But to date, only the collegiate stadium is completed. The dome, which is used for indoor soccer and other sports, is functional but not complete. The entire complex also is under the ownership of seven limited liability companies, with loans linked to different LLCs and parcels in the property, complicating matters about which entity owes or owns what.

For months, Katofsky has claimed that he has received a $260 million loan that will satisfy his debts and get construction back on track. But the finish line keeps getting extended. His latest claim was that he would have all the money in hand by the end of February. In a recent bankruptcy reorganization plan, the funding claim changed to state that the bank would offer only a commitment letter. U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, which succeeded in getting a court order for the new lender to produce proof of the loan, has now filed for sanctions, as the new lender hasn’t offered corroborating information for Katofsky’s claims.

“Katofsky represented in open court that three tranches of the proposed PHX loan should be funded by the end of February in amounts sufficient to pay all claims,” Jaco’s filing states. “But, as February has come and gone, and as highlighted in the U.S. Eagle (motion to dismiss), Debtor now contradictorily contends in its Disclosure Statement that the proposed Exit Lender is only expected to issue a Commitment Letter in March 2025.”

Katofsky “is not acting as a disinterested fiduciary,” Jaco’s filing states. “This Chapter 11 case was improperly filed in part to enable the Debtor to obtain jurisdiction over creditors of Katofsky’s non-debtor entities. This Court has patiently tolerated the Debtor’s gamesmanship and manipulation, and, in doing so, it has given the Debtor approximately six months on the false hopes and representations from Katofsky that everyone would be paid and the overall good would be served. But, with the goalposts constantly changing and the truth becoming known, it is time for this Court to put an end to this abuse of the bankruptcy process.”

In the filing, Jaco’s attorney notes that while Katofsky represented that Future Legends sold the dome property to Future Legends 5, he never recorded it with the Weld County Clerk and Recorder’s office.

While he claimed to have sold the property in 2022, court filings in September 2024 indicate Katofsky “filed a document representing that Future Legends LLC is the owner of the approximately five (5) acre Dome parcel. … This was not an error,” the Jaco filing states.

The bankruptcy court set a hearing last fall to determine ownership, but that hearing continues to get pushed back. The hearing is now scheduled for April 4.

Jaco reports in the filing that it remains concerned about the lack of insurance on the property,” as well as several critical and potentially life-threatening and public safety issues impacting the Dome Property, the Clubhouse property, and other properties in the Future Legends Project. Jaco also stated it is concerned about the lack of insurance on the property.”

As a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, Future Legends’ plan is to reorganize to pay off debts. But Jaco and U.S. Eagle contend that Future Legends 5 has no assets, has no income, and that Future Legends’ creditors are being lumped into the Future Legends 5 bankruptcy, with a plan of reorganization that calls for Future Legends 5 to pay non-disputed claims. But Future Legends disputes most of the claims against it.

“Debtor has no business to reorganize and, indeed, has no ability to reorganize,” the Jaco filing claims. “Debtor is misusing the jurisdiction of this Court to force secured creditors and unsecured creditors to submit to this Court’s jurisdiction by filing proofs of claim, which it can then dispute or, even more egregiously in the case of U.S. Eagle and Jaco, attempt to prime if and when it obtains what to date has been illusory financing.”

Case cited: Case No. 24-51031, Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, In re: Future Legends 5 LLC, in United States Bankruptcy Court, District of Nevada, filed Oct. 15, 2024.

