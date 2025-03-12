Government leaders cope with uncertainty, hope for resilience

BOULDER — Leaders of municipal governments in the Boulder Valley have a multitude of concerns about on-again, off-again actions from the new Trump administration, but are counting on the region’s solid infrastructure of talent and teamwork to pull it through.

“The potential is there,” said Erie mayor Andrew Moore on Tuesday at BizWest’s CEO Roundtable for local government, “but without the federal grants coming in to stoke it and support it, I think all of it is at risk.”

Boulder mayor Aaron Brockett was explicit in detailing how much of that city’s drawing power for capital and startups revolves around federally funded research at the University of Colorado Boulder and institutions such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Center for Atmospheric Research, University Corporation for Atmospheric Research and the National Institute of Standards and Technology — “and then the spinoffs, and then those people that are in this ecosystem because those labs are there,” he said.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“The City of Boulder and this region have a great deal of exposure to an uncertain situation with the federal government,” Brockett said. “Of course, we have the federal labs here. NOAA just experienced some mass layoffs; 20-odd percent of their workforce. Other federal labs are looking at similar situations.

“I was just talking to a colleague who works for a research arm at CU,” he said. “They’re likely to lose 75% of their funding, so they’re looking at potentially closing that lab. CU gets something like 44% of their research funding from the federal government, so our exposure in terms of our university and labs and nonprofits is very large.

“We do feel a little bit in the crosshairs right now.”

Municipal projects can be affected as well, he said. “The city gets a lot of federal grants. If they disburse all the ones we’ve been awarded, we have over $100 million in the pipeline over the next few years,” he said. “If the administration decided to do a rescission of these grants, then we would lose the ability to create a great deal of the infrastructure we were counting on.”

A great deal of excitement surrounds its new quantum-computing incubator, he said, but questions persist about “is that “is that full steam ahead in the current situation, or are there threats to that?”

Moore, who is also chief information officer at Colorado School of Mines in Golden, added that “we have our own quantum facility. Is that going to be pulled back in without federal grants?“

Boulder County cities trying to assess what federal budget cuts could mean are still feeling the effects of the 2021 Marshall Fire, the 2020-22 COVID-19 pandemic and even the September 2013 deluge and flood.

Patrick Hammer, one of Erie’s deputy town managers, remembered how Coal Creek became a formidable torrent 13 years ago and added that “2013 is still a big deal for us.

“A municipality the size of Erie, the thought of maybe not having that funding to backfill, the burden that would have on our budget, we can’t overcome that,” he said. “That level of uncertainty at the state and national level makes it hard to grow and plan, much less trying to find your identity as a community. That leads to this kind of trickle-down of exhaustion.”

Attending BizWest’s CEO Roundtable on government issues are, from left: Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett, Erie mayor Andrew Moore, and Aaron Spear and Mike Heyer of Bank of Colorado. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

With staffing and funding cuts the “Department of Government Efficiency” may implement at the Forest Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brockett said, “when the next disaster hits, we may find gaps in response because the people just aren’t there.”

COVID “hit areas differently economically in different ways,” Brockett said. “Places with strong, walkable downtowns got hit worse financially, so Boulder got hit there. This is another situation where we’re likely to get hit worse than many other parts of the world.”

In Broomfield, said city and county manager Jennifer Hoffman, “residents always wanted a downtown area and we took a lot of hits because we don’t have one – and then COVID came and thank God we (didn’t) have a downtown.”

Broomfield narrowly escaped natural disasters, Hoffman said.

“We get kissed by emergent situations but we don’t get fully impacted by them,” she said. “The floods, the fires, they come right up to the border.”

Broomfield is waiting to see “what will happen with “our quantum physics that we had put so much time and energy into over the last seven years,” Hoffman said. “It’s that ripple effect from Boulder – not just because of the proximity, but because of the mindset that we want to have happen over the next two decades and diversifying those businesses so we’re not totally relying on one.”

Hoffman said federal budget cuts may not be Broomfield’s primary concern. The impact on research and development “is going to hit hard and it’s going to hit fast,” she said. “The long-term effects are going to require agility unlike any of us have ever seen before.”

However, R&D is going to hit hard and it’s going to hit fast. The long-term effects are going to require agility unlike any of us have ever seen before. … If the light switch goes off, that 25-year strategic plan we’ve been working on is going to be significantly impacted by that.

“So the conversations we have from staff to council is, ‘We’re stable, but fragile.’ That state budget is going to hit us harder, faster and deeper than the feds,” she said. “That ripple effect from federal decisions will come, there’s no doubt, but they will be compounded by what we will see pretty immediately as soon as May. The Joint Budget Committee has its announcement this week, and we’re anticipating $1.5 billion in cuts. Those are draconian cuts.

“It’s a compounding effect,” she said. “How do we build that capacity in our communities and in our surrounding communities, and what does regionalism look like to absorb what’s coming for the state deficit on top of the feds? With the federal impacts, we expend a tremendous amount of energy on the what-ifs and the how-comes, but the first impact is certainly going to be from the state.”

D.J. Goldfarb, left, a partner at Boulder law firm Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, which hosted BizWest’s CEO Roundtable on Tuesday, joins Brad Mueller, center, Boulder’s director of planning and development services, and Josh Yde, an audit principal at Plante Moran. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

For one thing, she said, “it’s going to be seismic for health care.”

Part of that is “the hangover of the trillions pumped into the economy during the pandemic,” Moore said. “Whether that was for Medicaid or for infrastructure, it wasn’t sustainable and now we’re paying the price.

“I ultimately worry about a recession that is triggered by the layoffs and the cuts from the state and fed,” he said. “All these workers from the federal agencies that got cut, they’re not going to be going out buying cars or appliances or homes, and that’s the first chunk that starts to slow down the engine of our economy.

“I led Erie during the Great Recession,” Moore said. “It was not fun. It was not easy. This is different. It’s probably more systemic on the broader scale. So how does that play out? I think that’s the big question mark.

“A billion dollars at the state level is going to hit us all,” he said. “I have the federal money we’re relying on; I don’t have the state.”

He said federal money is needed for “expanding our wastewater plant, water plant and road projects,” but added that, “at the state level, I’m worried about transportation.”

Some of Erie’s comprehensive plan and assumptions were based on the Colorado Department of Transportation “doing certain things,” he said, “but those things weren’t in the 10-year plan, so they’re not even going to be close to the 10-year plan or 20-year plan if the federal dollars are reduced for transportation.”

So how to plan for the future when the future is so clouded?

“It’s not the time for rose-colored glasses. We don’t plan for ‘best-case scenario’ ever because it’s never happened,” Hoffman said. “But we don’t want decisionmaking that’s too tempered. So what is that sweet spot? I think this would be a much different conversation in two weeks when we all have the breadth and depth of what those state cuts are going to look like.”

Joseph Hovancek, executive director of the Boulder Chamber’s Economic Council, listens as Jennifer Hoffman, Broomfield’s city and county manager, makes a point at the CEO Roundtable. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

Perhaps the best strategy, said Brad Mueller, Boulder’s director of planning and development services, is to “keep the course — not to put our heads in the sand and not recognize that these impacts are happening, but continue to focus on those core services that we have and try to make an ever-better environment for community members, for businesses in the area.

“We’re reacting as we need to, but not making knee-jerk reactions and still doing the long-term planning that needs to happen, whether it’s for emergency preparedness or for financial stability or for the inevitable growth cycle that does come around,” he said. “Or. for those industries that are still thriving in the midst of chaos, making sure they have a solid foundation to build on.

“Not succumbing to this kind of sense of crisis is an important role for local government,” he said.

Joseph Hovancek, executive director of the Boulder Chamber Economic Council, acknowledged that “research is a major economic driver for Boulder. It’s one of our top industries.” But he asked, “Is there something we can do to prepare a little bit, and if this continues and if we have our neighbors in need of assistance, what can we do?”

Another constructive thing, he said, is for those who have been impacted by the cuts to share their information at boulderchamber.com/federal-transition/.

The concerns are even more basic for Julian Jacquin, Erie’s director of economic development and head of its Urban Renewal Authority.

“How can we differentiate ourselves from the Boulder market, the Broomfield market, and create something special for Erie that benefits from our proximity to I-25, to Boulder, to biotech, to quantum,” he said.

Erie economic development director Julian Jacquin, Rich Berretta of Plante Moran and Erie deputy town manager Patrick Hammer listen in at BizWest’s CEO Roundtable. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

For the 150-year-old town that straddles Boulder and Weld counties and has become one of the fastest growing communities in the nation, Jacquin said, the challenges include the shortage of housing and finding spaces for new businesses in a place that has a commercial vacancy rate of 0.5%.

Its recently acquired home-rule status allows the town to have “better access to tools we didn’t have access to before,” he said.

Most officials at the Roundtable found much to be optimistic about.

“Banking is strong this quarter, research is strong, technology is strong and entrepreneurship is strong,” Hovancek said. “That’s kind of the foundation of where we’re going. I actually think we’re on a strong trajectory.

“There’s strong growth in our entrepreneurial ecosystem with Techstars relaunching, and CU also has a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem with its Venture Challenge,” he said. “And we have strong growth in the quantum area, and the nice thing about that is that everyone’s collaborating.”

Brockett agreed that the Boulder area boasts a broad ecosystem.

“Even if this job doesn’t work out, hey, I can go somewhere else nearby. I think that will be part of what’s a saving grace for us here. As we do experience further layoffs from the federal government, I think that talent can spread out to the rest of the ecosystem, which will give people a recovery.

“The fear is that those are very solid jobs, so if they don’t get something good really soon, Boulder’s really expensive so they might well say, ‘OK, I guess we’ll give up that idea.’ And then we lose a solid middle-class family, which Boulder can’t afford to lose too many of because it’s expensive living here.”

One key is “not just letting development drive the ship,” Jacquin said. “The tax base is important. So are jobs. So is quality of life.”

The best thing Erie planners can do, he said, is making sure they’re “not being left carrying the bag but working hand in hand with developers to make sure their financial assumptions are correct.”

“The news coming in each day is a little different, so we’re trying to evaluate as much as we can,” Brockett said. “We have a lot of strengths and a lot of great collaborations and partnerships, so I’m confident we’re going to get through it strong. But the risks are real and very large.”

Also attending the Roundtable were representatives of three event sponsors: Rich Berretta, an assurance senior manager at Plante Moran; Aaron Spear, Boulder market president, and lender Mike Heyer at Bank of Colorado; and D.J. Goldfarb, a partner at host sponsor Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP.

on Facebook on LinkedIn