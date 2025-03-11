OnKure boosts R&D spending with cancer trial underway

BOULDER — OnKure Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR), a Boulder precision oncology company that went public last year via a merger with California-based Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., increased its research and development spending in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 with one cancer drug trial underway and another expected to begin soon.

The company’s R&D expenses were $14.4 million in the most recent quarter, up from $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. “The increase of $5.6 million was primarily driven by an increase of $3.4 million in clinical trial and manufacturing related expenses in addition to $2.1 million of higher personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation charges,” OnKure said in its earnings release.

The company’s drug candidate pipeline is highlighted by OKI-219, a selective PI3K alpha H1047R inhibitor for the treatment of certain types of breast cancer that began clinical trials in February 2024.

“I am extremely pleased with the progress we made last year. With three PI3Ka inhibitor programs, including one in clinical development and a second development candidate expected next quarter, we are committed to developing product candidates that address the needs of patients who suffer from diseases implicated by PI3Ka, which is a key mediator in cancer-growth signaling,” OnKure CEO Nicholas Saccomano said in the release. “The extensive expertise of our research and development team in discovering development candidates with favorable drug properties is our strength, and the entire OnKure team is contributing to the execution of our strategy.”

OnKure posted a net loss of $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a net loss of $9.5 million in the same period the previous year.

