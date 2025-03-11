HyperFiber begins fiber network construction in Broomfield, Fort Lupton

BROOMFIELD and FORT LUPTON — HyperFiber LLC, a fiber-internet provider, has begun construction on fiber networks in Broomfield and Fort Lupton.

The company launched services in Firestone late last year.

“Our expansion into Broomfield and Fort Lupton communities reinforces our commitment to delivering the fast, reliable internet that communities need to thrive in today’s digital world,” Justin Davis, regional market manager at HyperFiber, said in a prepared statement. “We’re proud to provide residents with not only reliable high-speed connectivity but a hyper-local service and experience they can depend on.”

HyperFiber said in a news release that it has made an “initial investment of $161 million” to build out networks in Colorado.

