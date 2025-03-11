Bluegrass & Brews Festival returning to Loveland in June

LOVELAND — Downtown Loveland’s Foundry Plaza will host the fifth annual One Sweet Summer: Bluegrass & Brews Festival on June 15.

The free event is open to the public and will feature live music from a variety of bluegrass acts, session beers from local craft breweries, wine from the OBC Wine Project, local food trucks and a kids zone.

Musicians booked for the festival include Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Blue Highway, Jeremy Garrett Bluegrass Band and The Cody Sisters.

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn