Arts & Entertainment  March 11, 2025

Bluegrass & Brews Festival returning to Loveland in June

Bluegrass & Brews Festival returns in June.
By

LOVELAND — Downtown Loveland’s Foundry Plaza will host the fifth annual One Sweet Summer: Bluegrass & Brews Festival on June 15.

The free event is open to the public and will feature live music from a variety of bluegrass acts, session beers from local craft breweries, wine from the OBC Wine Project, local food trucks and a kids zone.

Musicians booked for the festival include Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Blue Highway, Jeremy Garrett Bluegrass Band and The Cody Sisters.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Downtown Loveland’s Foundry Plaza will host the fifth annual One Sweet Summer: Bluegrass & Brews Festival on June 15.

Related Posts

Categories: Arts & Entertainment Brewing, Cideries & Spirits Today's News Bluegrass and Brews Festival
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...