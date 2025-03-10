Tickets available for 2025 BBB Celebration of Ethics

LOVELAND – Table sponsorships and tickets are now available for the 2025 Better Business Bureau Celebration of Ethics, set for 11 a.m. April 22 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland.

This year’s ceremony will include the announcement of the 27th annual BBB Torch Award for Ethics winners, and the seventh class of the BBB Spark Award for Entrepreneurship winners.

The Celebration of Ethics, a program of the BBB Foundation, will celebrate businesses and nonprofit groups from Northern Colorado and Wyoming who demonstrate exemplary ethics, integrity and character. This event brings together hundreds of business and community leaders from around Northern Colorado and Wyoming who are committed to advancing marketplace trust and ethics in their communities.

The Torch Awards for Ethics are open to all businesses at least three years old and in good standing with BBB. Nonprofit organizations must also have completed the BBB Charity Accreditation process. An independent panel of judges made the final selections based on the criteria of “Character, Culture, Customers, and Community.”

The 2025 Spark Award is open to businesses in operation between six months and three years and judges businesses on “character, culture and community.” Eligible businesses submitted their own applications, which were judged by an independent panel to select this year’s winners.

For more information about the celebration and nominated organizations, and to purchase a table sponsorship or tickets to the event, visit the BBB’s event page or contact Jami Jonckowski-Wiens, vice president for marketing and communications, at 970-488-2048 or jami@wynco.bbb.org.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2025 BizWest Media LLC.

