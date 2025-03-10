Ribbon-cutting Tuesday for Italian eatery in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — A restaurant featuring the tastes of Rome will get an official welcome to Lafayette Tuesday as that city’s Chamber of Commerce holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Bucatino Trattoria Romana, 1265 S. Public Road, will host the ceremony between 5 and 6 p.m. Specializing in homemade mozzarella, fresh pasta and handcrafted desserts, its menu is crafted by Marco Monnanni, the chef behind Sforno Trattoria Romana on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall and Caprese Trattoria in Longmont.

Monnanni was born in Rome and was a restaurant apprentice by age 14.

The 4,500-square-foot space with an outdoor patio had housed Ting’s Chinese Restaurant until the owners decided to retire and closed their eatery in October 2023. They maintained ownership of the building, however, and leased it to Monnanni and his wife, Elodie Lisle.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Monnanni’s resume includes stints as chef and partner at Antica Roma, Acqua Pazza and Bacco Trattoria and Mozzarella Bar in Boulder. He opened Parma Trattoria Mozzarella Bar at 1132 W. Dillon Road in Louisville in 2011, then sold it four years later to Emilio Perna Ruggiero. He returned to the site of the closed Antica Roma at 1308 Pearl St. in 2014 as chef when owner Leslie Young opened Sforno there. He then opened Caprese Trattoria at 1067 S. Hover Road in Longmont, in a space that had housed fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant Basil Flats.

The Lafayette restaurant’s name comes from the thick but hollow bucatini pasta the restaurant makes on site, and three different dishes feature it: bucatini bolognese, bucatini amatriciana and bucatini al forno. The menu also offers several types of homemade ravioli, plus linguini, penne, rigatoni, spaghetti, lasagna and pappardelle.

Several pizza options are available as well as pinsa, a Roman pizza made with wheat, soy and rice flour.

Since Bucatino opened last year, “we have been playing with weekly deals,” said Megan Robinhold, one of the managers. “We do happy hour all night Mondays. Tuesdays it’s 40% all bottles of wine.”

The restaurant has refurbished its ‘really big patio with new furniture and flowers,” Robinhold said, “and our private dining room can be rented by putting a request on our website.”

Bucatino Trattoria Romana is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Matthew Zarkin and James Hadley, partners at Bucatino with Monnanni and are managers at Sforno.

“I’m a manager here and do all of the catering and event coordination,” Robinhold said. “We wear a lot of hats.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn