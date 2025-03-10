Noodles & Co. saw sales fall, losses mount in fiscal 2024

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) posted lower year-over-year sales and higher losses in the fourth quarter of last year and for the full 2024 fiscal year.

In the most-recent quarter, the fast-casual chain’s total revenue was $121.8 million, down from $124.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company’s net loss grew from $6.1 million to $9.7 million over that period.

In fiscal 2024, Noodles’ sales were $493.3 million, down 2% from 2023. The company’s net loss of $9.9 million in 2023 grew to a net loss of $36.2 million last year.

The chain ended 2024 with 463 restaurants.

Looking ahead to 2025, Noodles expects to record sales of $503 million to $512 million.

Noodles’ stock price opened trading Monday morning at $1.42, up more than 8% over the past five trading days. The company’s stock price has been a concern in recent months. Noodles received a delisting warning from Nasdaq in December because the stock price was regularly below the exchange’s $1 minimum threshold. The price eclipsed that threshold in January and has remained above $1 since.

