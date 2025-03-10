Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado home prices up in February

LOVELAND — Median home sales prices and active listings were up year over year in February across nearly all of the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley markets, according to new data from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

The median February sales price for Boulder homes was just under $1.9 million, up 26.4% year over year.

There were 23 homes sold in February on 176 active listings, 15% more listings than the same month last year.

In Estes Park, the median February sales price was $750,500, up 11.5% from the same month last year.

There were 22 homes sold on 99 active listings last month, 8.8% more listings than in February 2024.

Fort Collins homes sold for a median price of $585,000 last month, $1,000 less than the median price in February 2024.

There were 139 sales in the city last month on 499 active listings, 20.8% more active listings than the same month last year.

In the Greeley-Evans market, the February median sales price was $463,255, up 9.8% from the same month in 2024.

There were 71 homes sold on 245 active listings last month, 20.1% more listings than in February 2024.

The median sales price in Longmont was $577,500 last month, up 6% from February 2024.

There were 34 sales in February on 123 active listings, 41.4% more listings than the same month last year.

In the Loveland-Berthoud market, the February median sales price was $555,000, up 4.7% year over year.

There were 99 sales in the market last month on 348 active listings, 36.5% more listings than in February 2024.

