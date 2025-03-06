Biodesix improved sales, cut losses in fourth quarter, fiscal 2024

LOUISVILLE — Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a life-sciences company that specializes in developing tools to detect lung disease, improved its top and bottom line results in the fourth quarter of 2024 and for the full fiscal year.

The company posted sales of $20.4 million and $71.3 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, respectively, an improvement of 39% and 45% over the respective prior year comparable periods.

Biodesix recorded a net loss of $8.3 million in the most recent period. That’s compared to a loss of $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, Biodesix posted a net loss of $42.9 million, an improvement over the net loss of $52.1 million in the previous fiscal year.

“Biodesix concluded a strong 2024, advancing our key initiatives and delivering on our financial and operational goals,” Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton said in a prepared statement. “We exceeded our revenue targets, with total revenue reaching $71.3 million, driven by a 43% increase in lung diagnostics and a 70% growth in biopharma services. Our team successfully implemented operational efficiencies improving our gross margins to 78% for the year, strengthened clinical and commercial capabilities, and secured new partnerships and reimbursement coverage. We are well-positioned for continued growth and success and expect that 2025 will be a transformative year for Biodesix.”

Looking ahead, Biodesix expects to record between $92 million and $95 million in total revenue in fiscal 2025.

