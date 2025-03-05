Swanty leads in tight race for Loveland council seat

LOVELAND — Insurance broker Jen Swanty has an unofficial 19-vote edge in the race to fill the Ward 1 Loveland City Council seat vacated by attorney Troy Krenning — despite her campaign being outspent by real-estate agent Geoff Frahm and a registered committee that supported him.

According to the Loveland City Clerk’s office, Swanty garnered 1,917 votes in Tuesday’s election, while Frahm collected 1,898. A total of 4,008 votes were cast in the all-mail election, representing 28% turnout of registered voters in Ward 1.

Frahm’s vote total was slightly more than the 1,615 valid signatures of registered Ward 1 voters that the petition sponsors needed to collect by last Aug. 7 to put the recall issue on the ballot.

Kimberly Overholt, the city’s communications manager, confirmed to BizWest Wednesday morning what the city council was told Tuesday night during its regular meeting: that “20 to 30” ballots needed to be “cured” for issues such as a missing or illegible signature.

Overholt said Wednesday that a canvass of all ballots cast is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 13, and that “we intend to do our swearing-in on March 18 at that council meeting.”

Swanty, 46, is a broker for Kastl Insurance who had worked more than two decades for her family’s insurance firm. A 30-year Loveland resident, she is a member of the Thompson School District’s master planning committee and the Loveland Affordable Housing Commission.

A single mother with four daughters — 21-year-old twins and girls aged 17 and 12 — Swanty said Wednesday that she works from home but ran for the council seat because, “I’ve got to go back out and be among people. I’ve been talking to my cat too much.”

As for her chances of winning, she said, “I feel pretty good. I think I’ve got it.

“My understanding is that there’s a maximum of 30 votes that need to be cured, and probably 25 of them would have to be in Geoff’s favor for him to win. That’s pretty unlikely, but it’s all not guaranteed yet.

“It also depends on whether all 30 voters bother” to cure their ballots, Swanty said. “We could barely get people to vote in the first place.”

If she’s sworn in, Swanty said, “the first thing I’ll have to do is learn the processes, study up on my Robert’s Rules (of Order, the parliamentary structure that governs how council meetings are run). It’s like drinking from a fire hose as far as learning how to navigate it.”

She said affordable housing is at the top of her list of things to focus on, but added that “you never know what’s coming in front of us.”

Basically, she said, “I’m going to be myself. People are looking for honesty, and that’s what I brought to the table. I don’t have a shady bone in my body.”

Reached Wednesday morning, Frahm, 44, a third-generation Loveland native who has worked as a broker and partner for The Group Inc. Real Estate for 10 years, serves on the city’s planning commission and chairs its Zoning Board of Adjustment, said he understood that a recount would be required for margins of 50 or fewer votes, but added that he had been told that ballots already had been counted twice.

“We knocked on 7,200 doors in Ward 1,” he said, but noted that he was sad about the low turnout. “The general public was either unaware or didn’t care,” Frahm said.

Besides his own fundraising, Frahm’s campaign had gotten more than $13,000 worth of help from The Silent Majority Speaks, a Windsor-based committee whose registered agent is Amber Cecil, a member of the “Weld Faith Partnership.”

Final expense reports from both campaigns are due in April.

The eventual winner of Tuesday’s election could determine the balance of power on the often contentious nine-member council, which currently includes four members more supportive of developments such as McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.’s Centerra South project and four — including two members elected in November 2023 — more skeptical of them.

The latter four plus Krenning voted to rescind the financing and urban-renewal agreements for Centerra South that a previous council had approved — an action that was reversed in February 2024 after McWhinney sued the city for breach of contract. Krenning’s opposition triggered a successful recall petition drive against him last summer, and Tuesday’s special election was originally to determine whether or not he would remain on the council. Krenning resigned in January, but the election was held anyway to determine who would succeed him.

Tuesday’s ballot included the question of whether Krenning should be recalled, but because of his resignation, those responses weren’t counted.

