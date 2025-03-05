Musk’s X Corp., Boulder landlord in court over office dispute

BOULDER — Attorneys representing X Corp., the Elon Musk-owned parent company of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, are squaring off in court this week with lawyers for a Boulder landlord in a dispute over who is responsible for breaking X’s lease at its former S’Park offices.

X Corp., which bought Twitter in 2022, was evicted from its 65,000-square-foot offices at 3401 Bluff St. in 2023 after its landlord, Lot 2 SBO LLC, a holding company affiliated with S’Park co-owner The John Buck Co., claimed the social media giant stopped paying rent. The space has gone largely unused since.

Lot 2 SBO is attempting to recoup back rent and other related damages, while X Corp. claims that it was wrongfully denied $5.8 million in a tenant-improvement allowance.

The bench trial began Monday in Boulder County District Court, and hearings are expected to continue through Friday, according to Courthouse News Service, which covered the proceedings on Monday.

Lot 2 SBO, the landlord, “improperly obtained a writ of restitution and judgment for possession of the Premises and intends to carry through with the eviction on June 30, 2023, despite Twitter having warned Defendant, including via letter dated June 14, 2023, that Twitter was not in Default under the Lease, that eviction was improper, and that Twitter would pursue all legal recourse, including for damages, if Defendant carried out the eviction,” X Corp.’s claimed in a 2023 countersuit complaint made after the company left the S’Park offices.

Twitter signed a 10-year lease for the space on Feb. 14, 2020, according to the lawsuit.

“After executing the Lease, Twitter paid for and constructed tens of millions of dollars’ worth of leasehold improvements to the Premises according to specifications to which Defendant agreed in advance,” X’s lawsuit said.

“Twitter completed its work and, after submitting the requisite documentation to Defendant, became entitled to the payment of approximately $5.8 million from Defendant under the terms of the Lease as a tenant improvement allowance …”

The landlord disputes that X Corp. is entitled to the tenant improvement allowance and claims that those improvements have proven to be an impediment to brokers’ attempts to attract new tenants to the building.

The “highly-specialized tenant finish and build-out by Twitter” the Bluff Street space, which include a central staircase connecting the four floors of the office building, make it very difficult to lease the space to a single new tenant and create challenges for subdividing the facility for multiple smaller users, Lot 2 SBO attorneys and expert witnesses claim in court documents.

X Corp.’s own expert witness determined that the landlord’s brokers’ “efforts to re-lease the Premises have not been commercially reasonable, and that, had they been commercially reasonable, the Premises would have been mostly or fully re-leased by now,” court documents show.

Before the start of the trial, BizWest officially requested that Boulder County District Judge Nancy Salomone grant expanded media access for the hearings, specifically asking that live video and audio of the hearings be streamed online. While this type of request is regularly granted, the court denied BizWest’s petition.

“The Court acknowledges the legitimate public interest in this litigation, and typically grants requests for expanded media coverage for this reason,” Salomone wrote in an order Monday. “Here, however, after reviewing the exhibits stipulated by the parties and receiving the parties’ input regarding the live stream request, the Court concludes that a live-streamed proceeding would impede the trial presentation in a way that cannot reasonably be mitigated. This is so because numerous trial exhibits contain information that the parties agree is confidential or protected.”

